Russia's Rosneft says Gazprom hinders its LNG project

KHABAROVSK, Russia, April 25 The head of
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft asked the government
to intervene and help it get access to a Gazprom's
trunk gas pipeline, vital for the liquefied natural gas project
it is planning with ExxonMobil.
Rosneft and ExxonMobil plan to build the LNG plant in
Russia's Far East to produce 5 million tonnes per year of the
frozen gas starting from 2018.
Sechin, at a government meeting, said both Gazprom and Royal
Dutch Shell, an operator of a gas project in the
Pacific island of Sakhalin, are denying access to a trunk
pipeline for its LNG project.
