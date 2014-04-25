版本:
Russia's Rosneft says Gazprom hinders its LNG project

KHABAROVSK, Russia, April 25 The head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft asked the government to intervene and help it get access to a Gazprom's trunk gas pipeline, vital for the liquefied natural gas project it is planning with ExxonMobil.

Rosneft and ExxonMobil plan to build the LNG plant in Russia's Far East to produce 5 million tonnes per year of the frozen gas starting from 2018.

Sechin, at a government meeting, said both Gazprom and Royal Dutch Shell, an operator of a gas project in the Pacific island of Sakhalin, are denying access to a trunk pipeline for its LNG project. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Christian Lowe)
