UPDATE 2-Russia's top oil firms play down price drop

By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Oct 17 Oil companies in Russia, the
world's biggest producer which has budgeted for $100 crude,
played down the oil price drop, saying it would not last and
would not damage long term projects.
Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by
output, and Gazprom Neft, Russia's fourth largest
producer by output, said on Friday there was no need to panic.
"The fall in global oil prices is not critical for the
company... There are no reasons for concern... The company's
projects remain economically viable at prices much lower than
current levels," Rosneft said in e-mailed comments.
Rosneft's capital expenditure stood at around 700 billion
roubles ($17 billion) for this year under an oil price of below
$100 per barrel, according to its senior official.
World benchmark Brent crude has lost more than 20 percent of
its value since June, dropping sharply under $100, and this week
hit its lowest for four years, hitting the value of the rouble.
On Friday it was trading around $87.
Accounting for around 40 percent of Russia's total oil
output, Rosneft is under Western sanctions for Moscow's role in
the Ukraine crisis that have limited its access to western
funding and technologies.
Gazprom Neft, the oil wing of state gas company Gazprom
, also hit by sanctions, said that its current
investment projects envisage an oil price of $95 per barrel
while any drop is compensated for by movements in the value of
the rouble.
"For those whose currency is not pegged to the U.S. dollar,
recent price drops have been partly offset by swings in foreign
exchange rates: thus Russia's nominal export revenues in roubles
inched up lately even as they plunged in dollar terms," the
International Energy Agency said in a report this week.
Gazprom Neft said in emailed comments to Reuters that weaker
prices would not last. "The price will return to the level of
$95-110 per barrel," it said, but did not give a time frame.
Russia, with daily average oil output at around 10.5 million
barrels, plans to spend around $150 billion a year over the next
10 years to bring onstream new fields and raise output at mature
ones, according to Energy Minister Alexander Novak.
"The current oil price fall is, in a large part, of a
speculative nature. It is hard to tell when this speculative
factor will fizzle out," Novak was quoted as saying by Russian
news agencies on Thursday.
Russia's Energy Ministry did not yet reply to Reuters
request seeking comment. Before the Western sanctions, Russia
was betting on foreign companies to help it with hard-to-reach
deposits, including those in the Arctic, deep water or shale
oil.
ExxonMobil had to wind down cooperation with Rosneft
in Arctic while Royal Dutch Shell had suspended
development of shale oil in Russia's Bazhenov formation with
Gazprom Neft.
BUDGET IN TROUBLE
Russia's 2015-2017 budget is based on an average oil price of
$100 per barrel. President Vladimir Putin said this week he
cannot rule out revisions to the recently adopted budget to
limit spending in light of falling oil prices.
With Western sanctions already prompting Russia to tap its
rainy-day fund to support its companies and banks, a long-term
fall in oil price could hit economic prospects, already at the
brink of recession, further.
According to some economists, including Sergei Aleksashenko,
a former deputy central bank governor, a $10 drop in oil prices
would strip 700 billion roubles, or 5 percent, from Russian
budget revenues per year.
That translates to about 1 percent of GDP. Local economists
estimate that a $10 price drop could rob Russia of 3 to 4
percent in GDP growth.
The International Monetary Fund halved its forecast for
Russia's 2015 gross domestic product growth to 0.5 percent this
month, saying that international tensions had created downside
risks to its estimates.
(1 US dollar = 41.0560 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and William Hardy)