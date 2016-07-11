Russia's Rosneft says may consider role in Bashneft privatisation

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft may consider taking part in the privatisation of smaller rival Bashneft once the government defines the rules of the sale, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
Mikhail Leontiev also said that Rosneft "has experience of integrating large assets".
The government plans to sell 50 percent plus one share in Bashneft as part of a wider privatisation of state assets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.