UPDATE 3-Kremlin says Glencore, Qatari fund to buy 19.5 pct stake in Rosneft

* Kremlin says deal is worth 10.5 bln euros
* It shows lure of Russian oil assets, despite sanctions
* Deal comes days after OPEC, Moscow agree on output cuts
* After Trump win, investors re-evaluating Russia risk
By Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Dec 7 Russia said on Wednesday it sold a
stake in oil giant Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros
($11.3 billion) to Qatar and commodities trader Glencore
, confounding expectations that the Kremlin's standoff
with the West would scare off major investors.
The deal, to acquire a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft from
the Russian state, suggests the lure of taking a share in one of
the world's biggest oil companies outweighs the risks that come
with Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in
Ukraine.
It pointed to a possible reassessment by foreign investors
of the risks of dealing with Russia, at a time when the election
of Donald Trump as U.S. president has heightened expectations of
a thaw between Moscow and Washington.
The deal was announced days after Russia and OPEC agreed to
coordinated output cuts to support oil prices, the first time
they have cut in tandem in 15 years.
State-owned Rosneft had kept the deal a tightly-guarded
secret, with the first word emerging when Russian President
Vladimir Putin met Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin on
Wednesday evening in Moscow.
"It is the largest privatisation deal, the largest sale and
acquisition in the global oil and gas sector in 2016," Putin
said in televised remarks from the meeting.
Under the deal, according to Sechin, Glencore and Qatar's
sovereign fund will take equal shares of the 19.5 percent stake
in Rosneft, which is being sold by the government as part of a
privatisation drive.
Rosneft has a market value of $59.17 billion, according to
Reuters data, which suggests that the deal was done with a 2
percent discount to the market price.
Glencore said in a statement it would finance part of the
deal by putting up 300 million euros of its own equity, with the
rest financed by banks and by the Qatari sovereign fund, the
Qatar Investment Authority.
The Qatari fund, which could not immediately be reached for
comment, is one of the biggest investors in Glencore.
Russian officials were jubilant that Rosneft had pulled off
a deal which will deliver a large chunk of the cash they need to
fill gaps in the state budget caused by an economic slowdown and
sanctions.
"Money has no smell," a government source told Reuters when
asked about the outcome of the deal.
PUTIN'S CONTRIBUTION
Putin congratulated Sechin, one of his closest lieutenants,
on the deal and said he hoped that the consortium of new
investors would improve Rosneft's governance and transparency
and would raise its market value.
"Given the very difficult economic circumstances and the
extremely tight deadlines for this kind of project, I can report
to you that we were able to land this deal thanks to your
personal contribution, your support," Sechin told Putin.
Glencore stands to benefit from the deal by gaining access
to Rosneft's crude volumes. It said that under the deal, it
would conclude a new five-year offtake agreement with Rosneft
giving it an extra 220,000 barrels a day to trade.
To date, Glencore's rival Trafigura has been the biggest
long-term buyer of Urals crude oil, the grade of oil produced in
Russia.
Qatar, meanwhile, will further establish itself as a major
investor in some of the world's biggest businesses. It already
owns stakes in such bluechip firms as Volkswagen and
Credit Suisse.
Rosneft is subject to U.S. sanctions imposed after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. But since the money
from the sale of the stake will go to the Russian state, rather
than to Rosneft, the sanctions do not directly apply.
By landing the investors, Sechin will further burnish his
standing within Russia's ruling elite. He was already riding
high after securing a deal in October to acquire Indian refiner
Essar, giving Rosneft a foothold in the world's fastest growing
fuel market.
"He said the money would come," said a second source within
the government, referring to revenue from the Rosneft stake sale
that was promised to the government. "He killed all the birds
with one stone. He showed everyone," said the source, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Just a few weeks ago, most industry watchers had written off
the chances of a foreign investor being found for Rosneft, and
the government signalled that the company would instead buy its
own shares.
When Rosneft this week placed $9.4 billion in domestic
rouble bonds, market players assumed that was to fund the
buyback of its shares, absent an outside investor.
But it now appears that, in parallel, Sechin and his aides
were trying to hash out an eleventh hour deal to land a foreign
investor. Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore's chief executive, was in
Moscow on Tuesday, where he was spotted at a mining conference.
The second government source said the bond issue was a
safety net in case the negotiations with the outside investors
fell through.
The deal with Qatar and Glencore was so last minute that it
appeared it would not close in time to meet the government's
deadline for booking money in the budget from the sale.
Asked by Putin when the state budget was going to get the
money earned from the sale, Sechin said that it was going to
come from Rosneft cashflow and from credit finance, organised by
one of Europe's largest banks.
After the deal was announced, the Kremlin said steps would
be taken to ensure that the influx of a large volume of foreign
currency from the deal would not cause volatility on the Russian
forex market.
($1 = 0.9298 euros)
