Washington to check if Russia-Qatar oil deal violates sanctions

MOSCOW Dec 9 The U.S. government is to check if
sanctions where violated when Russia this week struck a deal to
sell a stake in oil producer Rosneft to a consortium
of Qatar's sovereign fund and commodities trader Glencore
, the White House said.
"The experts at the Department of Treasury that are
responsible for constructing and enforcing the sanctions regime
will carefully look at a transaction like this," White House
press secretary Josh Earnest said on Thursday.
"They'll look at the terms of the deal and evaluate what
impact sanctions would have on it," he told a briefing in
Washington.
The Kremlin has presented the $11.3 billion deal as a major
coup which demonstrates that for foreign investors the lure of
Russia's oil sector outweighs the risks associated with
sanctions and Moscow's stand-off with the West.
State-owned Rosneft is one of the Russian entities covered
by U.S. sanctions, which were imposed after Moscow annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and aided separatist rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
Russian officials say that the deal is not directly affected
by sanctions, because the income from the sale will go to the
Russian state, not to Rosneft itself.
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to provide Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund and Glencore with a large chunk of the
financing for the acquisition.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Polina Devitt)