UPDATE 1-Rosneft says has enough oil as Glencore raises stakes in Russia

* Rosneft says it is able to find oil for Glencore
* Most volumes already pre-sold to rivals
* Trafigura, Chinese CNPC are the biggest buyers of Russian
oil
By Olga Yagova
MOSCOW, Dec 9 Rosneft said on Friday
it has enough oil to fulfil new contracts with Swiss trader
Glencore as markets gear up for a fierce battle between some of
the world's largest merchants for supplies from the Russian
company.
Moscow said this week that a consortium of Glencore and
Qatar would buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft for over 10
billion euros in one of the biggest energy deals of 2016.
Glencore said it would inject only 300 million euros of its
own equity into the deal while getting a contract for an extra
220,000 barrels per day of supply from Rosneft.
Most analysts saw the deal as a cheap way for Glencore into
getting ahead of rivals - Trafigura and Vitol - in securing
lucrative Russian barrels.
However, traders said it was unclear where Rosneft would get
the oil volumes for Glencore before 2018 unless it decided to
scrap some of its existing deals with rivals.
"The volumes of the new contract (with Glencore) have been
calculated based the already existing contracts and production
plans," Rosneft said in written comments to Reuters.
"Rosneft has enough resources to fulfil the obligations."
Glencore, the world's second largest oil trader after Vitol,
has long been a core partner with Russia, trading commodities
from aluminium to grain and held minority stake in aluminium
producer Rusal and mid-sized oil firm Russneft.
In 2013, Glencore and Vitol joined forces to loan Rosneft
$10 billion and help it buy rival oil firm TNK-BP - in exchange
for huge oil supplies of 67 million tonnes over 5 years.
RIVALRY WITH TRAFIGURA
But then Russia came under U.S. and European sanctions for
its actions in Ukraine which made it much more difficult to lend
more money to Rosneft.
However, rival Trafigura, the world's third largest oil
trader, found a way to provide Rosneft with short-term funding,
not covered by sanctions. As a result, Trafigura now handles the
biggest volumes from Rosneft.
"I really don't know where Rosneft can get new volumes for
Glencore. They either have to cancel existing contracts or have
a deal to start supplies only from 2018," said a Russian crude
trader familiar with Rosneft's oil flows.
Another trader said he also saw no spare volumes that
Rosneft could allocate to Glencore. "Maybe they will grow
cooperation in refined products," he said.
Rosneft, which exports around 110 million tonnes of oil a
year via European and Pacific ports as well as to China, will
need to find some 11 million tonnes of extra crude for the new
contract with Glencore, traders say.
Trafigura and China's CNPC, the biggest buyers of Rosneft
volumes, purchase about 23 million tonnes per year each which
makes them also the biggest importers of Russian crude oil.
Prior to the new agreement, Glencore was buying 8.5 million
tonnes a year and Vitol 5 million under contracts that do not
expire before 2018.
The remaining volumes are either committed to European and
Asian refiners PKN Orlen, Lotos, Total, Shell and Eni, Ruhr Oel,
Chemchina and JX Nippon or sold under short-term contracts to
various trading houses until March.
Traders said in theory from March, Rosneft could stop
holding short-term tenders for oil from the Baltic and the Black
Sea to free up volumes for Glencore.
But such a strategy could be risky as Rosneft needs tenders
to guarantee attractive pricing for much bigger long-term deals.
Rosneft has also acquired smaller rival Bashneft but most of
its exports have been also pre-sold to Vitol until 2021.
"What is clear is that competition is heating up and someone
is set to lose if Glencore was to obtain full volumes," one of
the traders said.
