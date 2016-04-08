版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 20:30 BJT

Russia's Rosneftegaz chooses legal advisor for Rosneft privatisation - agencies

MOSCOW, April 8 Russia's Rosneftegaz holding has chosen a legal advisor for selling a state-controlled stake of the country's top oil producer Rosneft, local news agencies cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Friday.

State-owned Rosneftegaz controls 69.5 percent of Rosneft's shares. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

