Russian EconMin: govt "to do its best" to privatise Rosneft in 2016

SHCHETINKA, Russia Aug 22 Russia's government
should do its best to privatise a stake in the nation's largest
oil producer Rosneft this year, Russian Economy
Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.
"Taking into account the attractiveness of this asset and
keeping in mind that this would allow us to resolve to a large
extent the problem of the budget deficit, I believe a sale of
part of Rosneft will be a priority project now," Ulyukayev told
journalists on a visit to the Kursk Region in central Russia.
"We should do our best to do it in 2016."
He also said that it was technically possible to privatise
mid-sized oil company Bashneft at the end of 2016 or
in 2017, if there was "a political decision".
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by Polina Devitt)