中国
2016年 9月 13日

Russian economy ministry submits Rosneft's privatisation proposals to govt -Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's Economy Ministry has submitted to the government its proposals on the privatisation of a stake in the nation's largest oil producer Rosneft , Interfax news agency cited a ministry official as saying on Tuesday.

He didn't provide any details. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

