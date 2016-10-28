Russian govt to order sale of 19.5 pct Rosneft stake early next week - source

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's government plans to issue an order to proceed with the privatisation of a 19.5 percent stake in state oil firm Rosneft early next week, a government source told reporters on Friday.
The source said the budget should receive proceeds from the sale by Dec. 31, with funds coming via dividends from state energy holding Rosneftegaz, a Rosneft shareholder.
"In case we are not on time, we will have to simply take funds from Rosneft. They have cash," the source added. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.