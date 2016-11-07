版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:43 BJT

Russian govt signs decree to sell 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft

MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian government published a decree ordering to sell a 19.5 percent stake in the state oil giant Rosneft.

The deal should be finalised by Dec 5, the document published on Monday showed.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

