Russian govt signs decree to sell 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian government published a decree ordering to sell a 19.5 percent stake in the state oil giant Rosneft.
The deal should be finalised by Dec 5, the document published on Monday showed.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: