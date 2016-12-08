Intesa to provide bulk of funds to Glencore for Rosneft deal - sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 8 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to provide the bulk of non-recourse funds to commodities trader Glencore to help it finance the purchase of a stake in the Kremlin oil major Rosneft, two sources familiar with the transaction said.
Russia said on Wednesday it had sold a stake in Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and Glencore.
Glencore said it would finance part of the deal by putting up 300 million euros of its own equity, with the rest financed by banks and by the Qatari sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Karin Strohecker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.