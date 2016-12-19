Intesa Sanpaolo not aware of any probe over Rosneft deal

MILAN Dec 19 Intesa Sanpaolo said on
Monday it was not aware of any probe by Italian or European
authorities over its potential role in helping funding the
acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russian energy giant
Rosneft.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Glencore have
bought 19.5 percent of Rosneft from the Russian state.
On Friday the Financial Times said regulators in Rome were
examining whether Intesa Sanpaolo's financing of the investment
complied with sanctions involving Russia.
"To our knowledge this transaction is not currently subject
to any investigation by the relevant Italian and European
authorities," a spokesman for Intesa said.
Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, is advising Rosneft's
parent company Rosneftgaz in the privatisation of the Russian
energy conglomerate.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by
Valentina Za)