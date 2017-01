Intesa Sanpaolo not aware of any probe over Rosneft deal

MILAN Dec 19 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it was not aware of any probe by Italian or European authorities over its potential role in helping funding the acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Glencore have bought 19.5 percent of Rosneft from the Russian state.

On Friday the Financial Times said regulators in Rome were examining whether Intesa Sanpaolo's financing of the investment complied with sanctions involving Russia.

"To our knowledge this transaction is not currently subject to any investigation by the relevant Italian and European authorities," a spokesman for Intesa said.

Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, is advising Rosneft's parent company Rosneftgaz in the privatisation of the Russian energy conglomerate.