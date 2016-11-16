版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 22:24 BJT

Everything on track with Rosneft stake sale - Russian 1st deputy PM

MOSCOW Nov 16 The Russian government is preparing to sell a 19.5 percent stake in oil firm Rosneft and everything is going according to plan, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐