版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:33 BJT

VTB says helped Rosneft manage forex ops for share sale - Interfax

MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian state-owned lender VTB helped in the privatisation of a 19.5 percent stake in oil firm Rosneft by ensuring foreign currency operations were carried out without causing market volatility, Interfax news agency quoted a VTB executive as saying.

"As regards the participation of VTB in the Rosneft privatisation, we were the organising bank on the deal from the company's side," Interfax quoted VTB first deputy president Yuri Soloviev as saying.

"We, as a bank, helped the company carry out currency operations in such a way that it did not have any influence on the market."

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐