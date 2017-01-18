VTB says helped Rosneft manage forex ops for share sale - Interfax

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian state-owned lender VTB helped in the privatisation of a 19.5 percent stake in oil firm Rosneft by ensuring foreign currency operations were carried out without causing market volatility, Interfax news agency quoted a VTB executive as saying.
"As regards the participation of VTB in the Rosneft privatisation, we were the organising bank on the deal from the company's side," Interfax quoted VTB first deputy president Yuri Soloviev as saying.
"We, as a bank, helped the company carry out currency operations in such a way that it did not have any influence on the market."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.