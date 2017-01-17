UPDATE 2-Russian state bank lent billions to fund Rosneft privatisation deal

* State ender VTB issued $11 bln loan, filings show
* Loan linked to Qatar-Glencore purchase of Rosneft stake
* Stopgap loan shows Kremlin scrambled to close deal
* Putin earlier forbade state lenders financing such deals
By Polina Nikolskaya, Darya Korsunskaya and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian state-owned bank VTB lent
over $11 billion to Qatar and commodities trader Glencore four
days after they signed a deal to buy a stake in Russian state
oil firm Rosneft for the same amount of money, according to
company records seen by Reuters.
The loan was a stopgap until other financing was put in
place but the fact that it was required -- despite a warning
from President Vladimir Putin that state lenders should not be
involved in such transactions -- illustrates the last-minute
scramble by the Kremlin and its allies to get the Rosneft sale
announced last month over the line.
The Kremlin, buffeted by an economic slowdown made worse by
sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict, needed the Rosneft
deal both as a source of money for the cash-strapped budget, and
to show that Russian assets were still attractive to foreign
investors.
Asked about VTB providing the loan, a Glencore spokesman
said: "This was an intermediate step as part of the process
leading up to the closure of the transaction."
Qatar's sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority,
declined to comment, as did VTB. Rosneft would not confirm the
existence of the loan, but said the deal was structured to avoid
causing volatility on the Russian foreign exchange market.
A Kremlin spokesman said he could not confirm if the loan
was made or not, but said it should not be seen as part of the
financing for the Rosneft deal.
SINGAPORE SLING
The 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft that was acquired by Qatar
and Glencore is held by a Singapore-registered company called
QHG Shares Pte, according to documents lodged with Singapore
financial regulators.
One of the documents, lodged with Singapore's Accounting and
Corporate Regulatory Authority, shows that on Dec. 15 last year
QHG Shares Pte. gave VTB shares in Rosneft as collateral for a
loan to the Singapore firm of 692.4 billion roubles ($11.69
billion).
The same document states that on Dec. 22, the loan agreement
was ended, and that VTB ceded the shares and the loan agreement
to Rosneftegaz, the Russian state holding company which has a
majority stake in Rosneft.
The document stated that the termination was needed to clear
the way for a separate loan, issued by Italian bank Intesa
Sanpaolo. Intesa organised the Rosneft stake sale and has
provided 5.2 billion euros in finance.
On Jan. 3, Intesa got a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft as
collateral for the loan, the separate document showed.
There is no record in the documents found by Reuters that
the money loaned to VTB was repaid to it. It is possible that
this transaction took place in a different jurisdiction so was
not reported to the Singapore authorities.
JEWEL IN CROWN
The VTB loan adds to the intrigue still swirling about the
sale of the Rosneft stake. A month after the stake sale was
announced, there is still no definitive explanation where all
the long-term financing will come from.
Glencore said Russian banks were involved in that deal, but
there has been no confirmation of which lenders, or how much
money they put in.
A senior Russian banking source, who spoke to Reuters last
week on condition of anonymity, said Gazprombank was also
involved in the deal's financing. He did not provide details.
Gazprombank did not reply to Reuters request for a comment.
The sale of the 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft, the world's
largest listed oil producer, was heralded by Russian officials
as the jewel in the crown of Russia's 2016 privatisation
programme to plug holes in the state budget.
Launching the privatisations on Feb. 1 last year, Putin set
out to his officials the conditions under which state assets
must be sold: no sweetheart deals, no firesales, and the buyers
could obtain finance "but not from state banks", he said. "That
won't do much good."
By early December, with a deadline looming for the sale of
the Rosneft stake to be completed and the money transferred to
the budget, there was still no deal.
At a Dec. 7 meeting in the Kremlin between Putin and Rosneft
Chief Executive Igor Sechin, a surprise was unveiled: the stake
had been sold to Qatar and Glencore for 10.2 billion euros.
"It is the largest privatisation deal, the largest sale and
acquisition in the global oil and gas sector in 2016," Putin
said in televised remarks from the meeting.
Asked on Tuesday about whether a loan from VTB contradicted
Putin's instructions about state lenders not financing
privatisation deals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It
cannot be seen as participation in the privatisation. It has
absolutely no connection to the privatisation itself."
($1 = 59.2700 roubles)
