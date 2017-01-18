VTB boss says Rosneft sale "paid for by foreign firms" - Tass

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW Jan 18 The acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft oil firm was paid for by foreign companies, Tass news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, Chief Executive of Russian state lender VTB, as saying on Wednesday.
Kostin declined to comment on what role VTB played in the transaction, Tass reported. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.