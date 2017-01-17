Kremlin says VTB financing Rosneft deal not on its agenda

MOSCOW Jan 17 Russian state bank VTB
financing the privatisation of Rosneft last year is a
commercial issue which is not on the Kremlin's agenda, Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
Peskov added that VTB financing the deal should not be
viewed as participation in the Rosneft privatisation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last year publicly said
that state banks should not help finance privatisation deals.
Vedomosti newspaper reported late on Monday that VTB had
helped launch the privatisation of Rosneft by lending 692
billion roubles ($11.6 billion) on Dec. 15 to the joint venture
between Glencore and Qatar that bought a 19.5 percent stake in
Rosneft.
