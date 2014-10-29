UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft posts Q3 net income, defies forecast for loss

(Writes through, adds detail)
MOSCOW Oct 29 Rosneft, Russia's
biggest oil producer, posted on Wednesday a steep fall in its
third-quarter net income because of a weaker rouble and sliding
oil prices, but defied expectations of a net loss.
The state-controlled company, which has been hit by Western
sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine, said its July-September
net profit fell to 1 billion roubles ($23.3 million) from 172
billion roubles in the previous quarter.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, had expected a third quarter
net loss of 3.6 billion roubles.
The company said its third-quarter results were undermined
by a loss of 95 billion roubles, related to the fall in the
rouble rate against the U.S. dollar.
Rosneft, which saw net debt stand at 1.77 trillion roubles
in the third quarter, has borrowed heavily to finance last
year's $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.
Rosneft's shares rose by almost 1 percent after the report,
underperforming a 1.4 percent rise in the broader market.
Rosneft's net profit before losses from foreign currencies
reached 411 billion roubles for January-September. Rosneft added
that its revenues in nine months stood at 4.2 trillion roubles.
Nine-month earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were at 869 billion roubles, up from
674 billion roubles in the year-earlier period.
(1 US dollar = 42.8250 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)