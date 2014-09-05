版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 5日 星期五 17:48 BJT

Russia's Rosneft plans to start oil output at Sakhalin Arkutun-Dagi field this month

MOSCOW, Sept 5 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, plans to start oil production at the Sakhalin Arkutun-Dagi offshore field this month, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Arkutun-Dagi offshore field is part of the Sakhalin-1 project led by U.S. ExxonMobil. The field is expected to add 90,000 barrels per day within three years to Russia's total output, which currently stands at around 10.5 million bpd. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐