U.S. sanctions have no impact on work, life - head of Russia's Rosneft

BLAGOVESHENSK, Russia May 22 Igor Sechin, head
of Russia's leading oil company Rosneft, said on Thursday
sanctions imposed by Washington on him over Russia's actions in
Ukraine had failed to hinder his work with U.S. partners and did
not affect him personally.
Saying he had no accounts or property in the United States,
Sechin told reporters: "So they (the sanctions) have a
theoretical character for me personally. We will continue to
work and this has no impact on our work with American partners.
We appreciate the cooperation."
Sechin also said Rosneft had not initiated a push to
privatise a stake in the company, but would go along with it if
the government so wished, hinting at his dissatisfaction at
reports that Russia could sell 19.5 percent of the oil producer.
"First of all, I would like to draw your attention to the
fact that we do not comment on statements from federal officials
... but we are ready to fulfil any directive," he said in
Russia's eastern city of Blagoveshensk.
