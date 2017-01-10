UPDATE 1-Rosneft signs oil supply deal with firm linked to Qatar and Glencore

(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Jan 10 Russian oil major Rosneft
has concluded a deal with a company linked to Qatar
and commodities trader Glencore to supply up to 55 million
tonnes of crude in total over a 5-year period, Rosneft said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The agreement follows the acquisition of a 19.5 percent
stake in Rosneft by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) fund and
Glencore last month for around 710 billion roubles
($11.8 billion).
Under the terms of the acquisition, Glencore had said it
would conclude a five-year supply agreement with Rosneft giving
it an extra 220,000 barrels a day to trade.
The supply deal announced on Tuesday was between Rosneft and
QHG Trading LLP. A Rosneft representative said the firm is a
Glencore subsidiary. It is registered at the same address as
Glencore's London office. Regulatory filings list company
officers as Glencore Energy UK Ltd and Qatar Holding LLC, a unit
of the Qatar Investment Authority.
Rosneft said in a statement on Tuesday that it may supply
QHG Trading with between 4.5 million tonnes and 11 million
tonnes of oil per year with the price being set according to a
formula pegged to global oil prices.
Currently, Rosneft's largest buyer of oil is Swiss
commodities trader Trafigura with estimated annual purchasing
volumes of around 20 million tonnes, equal to the entire annual
output of two large refineries or enough to meet the consumption
of a country such as Spain for half a year.
($1 = 59.9770 roubles)
