Russia's Rosneft to launch Suzun oil field within one-two months

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MOSCOW Aug 17 Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, plans to launch its Suzun oil field within the next one-two months, Rosneft First Vice President Pavel Fyodorov told a conference call on Wednesday.
He also said that Rosneft sees its output rising in the second half of 2016 on the back of new projects.
Rosneft said earlier it expected to produce 1.2 million tonnes of oil by year-end at the Suzun field.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Katya Golubkova)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.