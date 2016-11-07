Russia's econmin values Rosneft stake for sale at 748.3 bln roubles

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia will sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft using the firm's share price as of Oct. 11, when it stood at 748.3 billion roubles ($11.75 billion), Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.
Ulyukayev also said that proceeds from the sale will reach the state budget via dividends from Rosneftegaz by Dec. 15. ($1 = 63.6895 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunksaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: