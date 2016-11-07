版本:
Russia's econmin values Rosneft stake for sale at 748.3 bln roubles

MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia will sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft using the firm's share price as of Oct. 11, when it stood at 748.3 billion roubles ($11.75 billion), Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.

Ulyukayev also said that proceeds from the sale will reach the state budget via dividends from Rosneftegaz by Dec. 15. ($1 = 63.6895 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunksaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

