Kremlin oil boss says U.S. elections creating energy market uncertainty

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 The head of
Kremlin oil major Rosneft Igor Sechin said on Thursday
the development of the U.S. oil industry was at a cross roads
due to the country's upcoming presidential election, thus
creating risks for the global economy.
Sechin, a close ally of president Vladimir Putin, told a
panel packed with top executives from oil majors such as BP
and Total, that the U.S oil and gas industry -
one of Russia's main rivals - was poised to change significantly
depending on who won the U.S. election in November.
"Given the role that U.S. economy is playing globally,
uncertainty over the development of the U.S. oil and gas
industry is increasing the risks for the global economy," Sechin
told the panel at the St Petersburg International Economic
Forum.
He said the U.S. oil and gas industry would likely benefit
from a win by republican candidate Donald Trump while democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton would probably cut support for fossil
fuels in favour of green energy.
