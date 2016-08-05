版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 18:26 BJT

Bashneft stake valued at up to 315 bln rbls for privatisation - RIA

MOSCOW Aug 5 The stake in Russian oil company Bashneft which is slated for privatisation has been valued at between 297 billion and 315 billion roubles ($4.54-4.82 billion), RIA news agency cited Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying on Friday. ($1 = 65.3500 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐