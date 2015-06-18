Russia's Rosneft signs preliminary deal to supply Venezuelan refineries

MOSCOW, June 18 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft said on Thursday it had signed a preliminary
contract to supply oil to refineries operated by Venezuelan
state company PDVSA.
"The contract, intended for one year with the possibility of
further extensions, involves a joint analysis of possible
deliveries of Rosneft Urals oil to Venezuela for the purpose of
processing in PDVSA refineries," Rosneft said in a statement.
The company gave no further details and said price and
volumes would be decided in future negotiations.
The deal is the latest in a series of join ventures between
Venezuela and Rosneft as the Russian oil major seeks to raise
its international presence.
Rosneft agreed to invest around $14 billion in the South
American country's oil and gas sector in May and is negotiating
a $5 billion financing deal with PDVSA, a source said on
Wednesday.
