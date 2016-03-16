版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 19:29 BJT

CORRECTED-Russia mulls choice of consultants, parameters for Rosneft privatisation - EconMin

(Corrects name of ministry to Economy from Energy)

MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's Economy Ministry is discussing with state energy holding company Rosneftegaz potential consultants and parameters for the privatisation of the country's top oil producer Rosneft, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐