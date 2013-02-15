Russia's Rostec in joint venture talks with Bombardier

MOSCOW Feb 15 Russian state technology firm
Rostec is in talks with Canadian planemaker Bombardier
over a possible multi-million dollar joint venture to build Q400
aircraft in Russia, its head Sergei Chemezov told Reuters.
If the venture were to go ahead, the state-owned industrial
and defense conglomerate formerly known as Russian Technologies
would help make the Q400 turboprop planes in a bid to break into
the Russian medium-range aircraft market.
Russia is seen as an important growth market for top global
plane manufacturers such as Bombardier rivals Boeing and Airbus,
among others.
"We proposed creating a joint venture with Bombardier to
produce aircraft ... we estimate investment in the project would
be around $100 million," Chemezov said in an interview.