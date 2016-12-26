Russia's Rostec may sell 25 pct in Sukhoi Log JV to Polyus

MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian state conglomerate Rostec
would consider selling 25 percent in the joint venture created
to develop giant Sukhoi Log gold deposit with Russia's largest
gold producer Polyus to the partner in the JV,
Rostec's head Sergei Chemezov said.
Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold
deposits, has remained undeveloped for half a century. Russia
has been promising to sell the license for more than 20 years.
Russia is expected to hold an auction to sell the deposit in
January. Rostec and Polyus had established the JV to take part
in the auction.
