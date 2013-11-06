Russian central bank puts rouble "rebranding" to the vote

* Seeks to strengthen reserve currency credentials
* Cyrillic vs Latin alphabet dilemma
* Russia building Moscow as financial centre
MOSCOW, Nov 6 Russia's central bank is
rebranding the rouble, offering the public a say on a new logo
to back Kremlin efforts to enhance the international appeal of a
currency tarnished by the upheaval and hyperinflation of the
early post-Soviet period.
The central bank has published five proposed rouble symbols
on its web site, inviting voters to pick one and give a brief
written explanation for their choice. At present there is no
generally recognised symbol.
President Vladimir Putin, his central bank boasting a
central bank stash of half a trillion dollars, wants to burnish
the rouble's image as a safe investment in contrast to
established reserve currencies like the dollar, euro or yen at
risk from loose monetary policy pursued by their central banks.
"The introduction of the graphic symbol of the rouble will
help promote a positive image of Russia, the capital of which
aspires to the status of an international financial centre," the
central bank said in response to a request for comment.
In Soviet times the rouble was an object of ridicule by
some, the scarcity of goods to buy with it giving birth to the
popular quip "they pretend to pay us and we pretend to work".
After the breakup of the Soviet Union the rouble was hit by
hyperinflation. Devaluations followed in 1998 and 2008.
Now, under its new Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, the central
bank is allowing the currency, lifeblood of any economy, to
float more freely as Russia opens up its financial markets to
foreign investors.
The rebranding faces a challenge because, in Russia's
Cyrillic alphabet, the first letter of the word rouble resembles
the Latin "P", a possible source of confusion for many
foreigners.
Two options plump for the Cyrillic version, with horizontal
or vertical 'strokes' reminiscent of the symbols for the dollar,
euro or Japanese Yen.
The other three are based on the Latin "R", with diagonal or
curved strokes that have drawn comparisons with ski tracks, or
even a ski jump, leading cynics to suspect they are advertising
the forthcoming Winter Olympics hosted by Russia.
Option 2 - a Cyrillic P with horizontal strokes - has at
least one backer: "I like the second one, it is easy to write,
and does not change much in the nature of the traditional
letter," said Anton Zakharov, a fund manager at Promsvyazbank.