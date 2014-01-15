Russia rouble float may hurt investors now but help in long run

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 15 Russia's move towards a flexible
rouble exchange rate may well prove a boon for the struggling
economy, but foreign stock and bond investors should brace for
short-term losses as the currency finds a new level.
The Russian central bank this week scrapped so-called
targeted interventions, bringing an end to hard currency sales
of up to $60 million a day and indicating that a planned shift
to a fully floating rouble on Jan. 1, 2015, is on track.
Having spent a third of its hard currency reserves to defend
the rouble in 2008, Russia is clearly signalling it will take a
different tack during the current market turbulence by letting
the currency take the strain.
The intention to target inflation rather than the exchange
rate is widely seen as positive for Russia, with a weaker rouble
providing stimulus and helping to halt the steady balance of
payments deterioration.
But in today's world, which looks distinctly unfriendly
towards emerging markets, the move was interpreted as an
invitation to sell the rouble, which fell to four-year lows
against a euro-dollar basket.
The weakness may continue - risk-reversals, a measure of the
relative demand for options on a currency rising and falling
against the dollar, show a clear near-term skew for sharp rouble
weakness .
"They are doing the right thing, but it's going to be
difficult to make the change in such a turbulent market for
emerging currencies. It will make people wary of
rouble-denominated assets," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA
strategy at Citi.
He noted that Russian debt was relatively resilient during
the emerging markets sell-off caused by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to start cutting back on its bond-buying.
That's down to Russia's relatively strong financial position
but also authorities' implicit support for the rouble.
Foreign bond investors who piled into Russia following the
2013 liberalisation of the OFZ rouble bond market have largely
stayed put, their portion of the market at 26 percent at the end
of November 2013, from less than 5 percent in early 2012.
They are also mostly in the mid- to longer-dated bonds,
which Costa says is most correlated with the rouble rate.
"From a foreign investor's point of view, the rouble
component of holding the OFZ is now definitely negative. The
odds are you will have losses on the currency irrespective of
how the bonds do," he added.
POSITIVE
The flip side? Policy focus on inflation and transparency
will benefit financial markets if it brings down volatility and
encourages saving. The economy, which Russia acknowledges will
grow at just 2.5 percent a year in the next two decades, may
also get a boost.
And crucially during these turbulent times, a flexible
currency may insulate the economy from 2009-style shocks.
Russia's exchange rate has long been a political totem for
President Vladimir Putin, who took power a year after a default
crashed the rouble and wrecked the banking system in the 1998
economic crisis. The post-Soviet history of hyperinflation,
devaluation and default in the 1990s has engendered deep-seated
aversions among Russians to long-term saving and investment.
But with the country's $2 trillion economy now stalling, the
targeted exchange rate had exacerbated economic volatility, said
Morgan Stanley economist Jacob Nell.
"Fixed exchange rates generally make it more difficult for
policymakers to adjust to changing commodity prices, especially
oil prices," Nell said. "The move to a flexible regime opens up
the prospect of a much smoother adjustment to a changing oil
price."
And the rouble is by no means undervalued: against its main
trade partners and adjusted for inflation, it is just off
decade-highs hit last year.
The $200 billion defence of the currency in 2008 averted a
run of defaults by indebted Russian companies, but deprived the
economy of a lift that could have been provided by a cheaper
currency. The economy shrank 9 percent the next year.
"The rouble may weaken, but you can't be too short-termist,
they are doing it for right reason. It's positive if they
seriously target inflation," said Grant Webster, a bond fund
manager at Investec Asset Management.
Webster said short-dated Russian yields were high enough at
over 6 percent to compensate for currency volatility, providing
a roughly 2 percent pick up over inflation.
But most Russian bond positions are unprotected from rouble
fluctuations, because of a flat bond yield curve. That means
hedging currency exposure is costlier than, say, in South
Africa, where yields on short-dated bonds are much lower than on
the 10- or 30-year segment.
An investor hedging exposure on his 10-year South African
bond would get a net return of around 2 percent a year after
hedging costs, a similar level to what is available in Russia,
says UBS analyst Manik Narain.
But in Russia, returns may diminish as the curve extends
while in South Africa the reverse is true, he said, adding that
bond coupons net of hedging costs are also more attractive in
other markets such as Mexico and Hungary at around 3.5 percent
EQUITY GOOD NEWS
Equity investors are less fazed. Ed Conroy, portfolio
manager at HSBC Global Asset Management says a weaker rouble
would provide an earnings margin boost for the energy and metals
exporters that dominate the Moscow stock market.
That upside will take the edge off the weak rouble's
immediate impact on foreigners' equity portfolios.
"Then we get to the issue of at what point does it become a
problem to be exposed to rouble weakness and to companies that
may be highly geared to debt in dollars," Conroy said,
He noted that Russian companies' gearing level - the ratio
of borrowed funds - has risen to 2.1 times from 1.3 in 2008, but
attributed this to increased borrowing by solid big-name state
firms such as Gazprom and Sberbank.
"(Since 2008) most companies have de-geared and others have
refinanced wisely," Conroy said. "Now is not a bad time to go
for exchange rate flexibility.