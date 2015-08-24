UPDATE 3-Russian assets sink on China scare, rouble hits 2015 low vs euro

* Rouble sinks 4.1 pct vs euro, 2.3 pct vs dollar
By Vladimir Abramov and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Aug 24 Russia's rouble fell sharply on
Monday, setting a new 2015 low against the euro and approaching
another against the dollar as it reacted to a plunge in Chinese
markets that spooked investors worldwide and sent oil prices to
new multi-year lows.
There were losses too for Russian stocks and bonds, but
there was little sign of panic dollar buying on Moscow's streets
and analysts said the central bank was unlikely to intervene in
the near future to prop up the currency.
The rouble is also suffering as Western sanctions imposed
over the crisis in Ukraine make it hard for Russian companies to
borrow abroad at a time when they need to refinance heavy
overseas debts.
"Given all the negativity around the rouble, I can see only
a one-way move down," said Konstantin Kostrub from ING Eurasia.
"If Brent falls to $40 per barrel, I can see the rouble
hitting 75 per dollar".
At 1510 GMT, the rouble was 2.3 percent weaker against the
dollar at 70.77 and had lost 4.1 percent to trade
at 81.95 versus the euro. It fell less steeply
against the dollar as the U.S. currency also fell on global
markets.
Brent crude oil, a benchmark for Russia's main
export, was trading down more than 4 percent on Monday at $43.60
per barrel after earlier falling below $43.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index fell 4.5
percent, while the yield on the country's 2042 sovereign
Eurobond rose by 20 basis points, reflecting
weaker prices.
NEW LOWS
The Russian currency is nearing a 2015 low of 71.85 to the
dollar reached on Jan. 30, though it is still some way from an
all-time low of 80 that it hit last December. Slightly more than
a year ago, it traded at 33.
Russia's central bank has so far refrained from actively
dipping in to its foreign exchange reserves, which stand at
around $360 billion, to support the rouble as it did during the
2008/09 crisis.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was first deputy
central bank head during the 2008/09 crisis, said on Monday oil
could briefly fall to below $40 per barrel, effectively
preparing the market for new falls in the rouble.
Many analysts expect the central bank to refrain from major
forex sales to save its hard currency for more critical
situations, given that sanctions restricting access to Western
capital are seen as staying in place for some time and oil
prices are expected to remain low for the foreseeable future.
"Don't expect any active actions by the central bank to
support the rouble. A weak rouble is becoming a new norm. For a
long time," Maxim Buyev, the dean for economics at the European
University of St Petersburg, wrote in an op-ed for the Vedomosti
newspaper.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said authorities
would encourage exporters to sell hard currency more actively.
Exporters already have to cover part of their hard currency
revenues every month to meet rouble-denominated tax payments.
CALM ON STREETS
There were no long queues outside exchange kiosks in Moscow
on Monday, unlike in 2008 when a collapse in oil prices prompted
people to rush to switch their savings into hard currency or
last December, when the rouble hit all-time lows.
Some Moscow residents said most of their savings had already
been exchanged during the current crisis and that any wealth
accumulation had been eroded by rising prices, caused partly by
a ban on certain food imports imposed in retaliation for Western
economic sanctions introduced over the Ukraine crisis.
"When you look at which measures our government is taking,
it's all restrictions," a Moscow resident who introduced himself
as Yevgeny told Reuters television.
"It feels like our authorities are fighting for their own
survival, to remain in power, rather than for the interests of
the economy."
While the rouble's slide has massively benefited exporters
of Russian oil, gas, metals and other commodities, it has hurt
importers and ordinary Russians.
Inflation has surged to levels not seen since the early
years of the presidency of Vladimir Putin, who came to power in
2000 and prides himself on ensuring stability and prosperity
after the chaotic years that followed the collapse of the Soviet
Union.
The crisis has also hit the tourism sector, with around 40
percent fewer Russians travelling abroad this year as they are
being forced to spend more on basic goods.
Buyev said the population was more patient than during the
volatile 1990s and that neither the devaluation during the
2008/09 crisis nor that of December last year had led to a run
on the banks.
Putin's approval ratings also remain very high, supported
by a patriotic mood encouraged by Russia's annexation last year
of Crimea from Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Katya Golubkova and
Reuters Television; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
Gareth Jones)