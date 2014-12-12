Russian rouble hits new low, stocks down at market opening

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 12 The Russian rouble fell 0.55 percent in early trade on Friday, hitting a new historical low against the dollar, and the country's stock market indexes also dropped, following weaker oil prices.
At 0710 GMT, the rouble was around 0.66 percent weaker against the dollar at 56.82 and down 0.83 percent to trade at 70.50 versus the euro.
The RTS index fell more than 4 percent to 791 points and the MICEX index was 1.64 off at 1,431 points. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.