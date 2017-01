MOSCOW, April 24 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro Group said on Friday its first-quarter sales rose 27 percent to 14.6 billion roubles ($286 million).

The company also said revenue from its sugar division increased by 7 percent in the first quarter of 2015 in annual terms to 4.8 billion roubles, while meat division sales jumped 65 percent to 4.0 billion roubles. ($1 = 51.0900 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)