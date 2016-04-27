Rusagro prices GDR at $15 in secondary share offering -banking sources

MOSCOW, April 27 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro has priced its global depositary receipt at $15 per GDR in a secondary share sale, at the lower end of its previous guidance, banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company had guided for $15.0-15.50 per GDR.

The share sale will allow the company to raise around $250 million. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)