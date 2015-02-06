UPDATE 1-Russia's Rusagro says Q4 sales rise 25 pct yr/yr

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro Group said on Friday its fourth-quarter sales rose 25 percent to 21.55 billion roubles ($325.06 million) after a 68 percent jump in the previous quarter.

Total sales for 2014 were up by 57 percent to 65.68 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

The pork and sugar producer said earlier it planned to post the highest annual net income in its history in 2014, boosted by Russia's ban on Western meat imports.

The company also said sugar division revenue increased by 16 percent in the last quarter of 2014 in annual terms to 5.9 billion roubles while meat division sales were up 72 percent to 5 billion roubles. ($1 = 66.2960 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)