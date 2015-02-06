Russia's Rusagro says Q4 sales rise 25 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro Group said on Friday its fourth-quarter sales rose 25 percent to 21.55 billion roubles ($325.06 million) after a 68 percent jump in the previous quarter.
The pork and sugar producer said earlier it planned to post the highest annual net income in its history in 2014, boosted by Russia's ban on Western meat imports. ($1 = 66.2960 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk