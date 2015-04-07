Sberbank head says not willing to restructure loan to Rusal

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
MOSCOW, April 7 The head of Russia's top lender Sberbank, German Gref, said on Tuesday the bank was not willing to restructure a loan to aluminium producer Rusal.
"There is nothing new. There has been no proposal that is acceptable to us," Gref told reporters.
Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, has long hoped to reach agreement with lenders to revise the terms of its multi-billion dollar debt. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA