Sberbank head says not willing to restructure loan to Rusal

MOSCOW, April 7 The head of Russia's top lender Sberbank, German Gref, said on Tuesday the bank was not willing to restructure a loan to aluminium producer Rusal.

"There is nothing new. There has been no proposal that is acceptable to us," Gref told reporters.

Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, has long hoped to reach agreement with lenders to revise the terms of its multi-billion dollar debt. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)