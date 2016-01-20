版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 20日 星期三

Aluminium prices are unlikely to continue to decline - Rusal

MOSCOW Jan 20 Aluminium prices are unlikely to continue to decline, Oleg Deripaska, president of Russian aluminium giant Rusal, told Rossiya 24 television on Wednesday.

Aluminium was trading at $1,471 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday. Citi bank cut its 2016 aluminium forecast to $1,435 a tonne. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

