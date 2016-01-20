Aluminium prices are unlikely to continue to decline - Rusal

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Jan 20 Aluminium prices are unlikely to continue to decline, Oleg Deripaska, president of Russian aluminium giant Rusal, told Rossiya 24 television on Wednesday.
Aluminium was trading at $1,471 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday. Citi bank cut its 2016 aluminium forecast to $1,435 a tonne. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating