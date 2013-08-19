版本:
Rusal may delay Siberian smelter launch to 2014

MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia's United Company Rusal , the world's largest aluminium producer, may postpone the launch of production at its Boguchansk smelter in Siberia to next year, a senior executive said on Monday.

"Very probable that we would not start it this year and postpone it till the next year," first deputy chief executive Vladislav Soloviev told a conference call with analysts after Rusal posted a second-quarter net loss.

Rusal has yet to make final decision, he added.

The 588,000-tonne per year Boguchansk smelter had been expected to pour first metal later this year.

