Russia's Rushydro Q3 electricity production down 10 pct y/y

MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's largest hydropower producer, RusHydro said on Thursday its electricity production in the third quarter was down 9.7 percent to 25.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), year-on-year.

The company added that in nine months, electricity production was down by 7.3 percent to 86.6 billion kWh.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)