Russia's Rushydro Q3 electricity production down 10 pct y/y

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's largest hydropower producer, RusHydro said on Thursday its electricity production in the third quarter was down 9.7 percent to 25.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), year-on-year.
The company added that in nine months, electricity production was down by 7.3 percent to 86.6 billion kWh.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned