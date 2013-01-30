Rusnano sees 10% stake sale before July-CEO tells Interfax

MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian state technology firm
Rusnano is planning to sell through a private placing of 10
percent of its shares between March and June, its chief
executive Anatoly Chubais said in an interview with the Interfax
news agency published on Wednesday.
"We still have the task of selling 10 percent," Chubais
said. "I hope that somewhere between March and June we will put
an end to that."
He also said that Rusnano already had a pool of investors,
including an anchor investor "with a prestigious name".
A $10 billion technology fund, Rusnano aims to invest in
promising high-tech companies and help the Russian economy
diversify from its hydrocarbon-heavy base. The state owns 100
percent, but wants to sell 10 percent as part of the
government's privatisation programme.
Chubais said that a share sale had been delayed from
December because of a possible reorganisation of Rusnano's legal
form, which may result in Rusnano being converted into a
structure similar to a general or limited partnership.