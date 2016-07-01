Russia's Russneft plans to raise $500 mln in November IPO - source

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
MOSCOW, July 1 Russian oil company Russneft plans to hold an IPO on the Moscow Exchange in November, aiming to raise $500 million for 10 percent of its shares, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
"A request for proposal has been sent to banks, and most likely organisers of the deal will be chosen next week," the source said.
Western banks are not taking part in the IPO. Invitations to take part were received by Russian lenders Gazprombank , VTB and FC Otkritie. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.