Russia Railways picks banks for possible Eurobond - source

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
MOSCOW Feb 15 Russian Railways has picked J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital, part of Russia's second-biggest bank VTB, to arrange investor meetings for a possible dollar-demoninated Eurobond offering, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The meetings will take place on February 20-21 in London, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million