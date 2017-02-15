Russia Railways picks banks for possible Eurobond - source

MOSCOW Feb 15 Russian Railways has picked J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital, part of Russia's second-biggest bank VTB, to arrange investor meetings for a possible dollar-demoninated Eurobond offering, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The meetings will take place on February 20-21 in London, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)