版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 17:43 BJT

Russia Railways picks banks for possible Eurobond - source

MOSCOW Feb 15 Russian Railways has picked J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital, part of Russia's second-biggest bank VTB, to arrange investor meetings for a possible dollar-demoninated Eurobond offering, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The meetings will take place on February 20-21 in London, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐