Exxon, Rosneft mull plant to liquefy Sakhalin gas

UPDATE 2-May to raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
NOVO-OGARYOVO Feb 13 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and Russia's Rosneft have agreed to study the possiblity of building a plant to liquefy gas from their Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project off Russia's Pacific coast, Stephen Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration, said on Wednesday.
Sakhalin 1 has significant gas reserves but the Exxon-led consortium, operated under production-sharing-agreement, has not found a way to monetise them through exports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Wednesday Russia could consider ways to gradullay liberalise LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports, raising a prospect of exporting the reserves without selling them through export monopoly Gazprom.
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott