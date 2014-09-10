UPDATE 1-Russian minister says sanctions hit hard-to-recover oil output -Interfax

* Offshore oil production to be hit too - minister
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian Natural Resources
Minister Sergei Donskoy said on Wednesday Western sanctions have
had an impact on the country's nascent hard-to-recover oil
sector, seen as the next key source of output in the country,
Interfax news agency said.
Large-scale output of unconventional oil in Russia, the
world's top crude oil producer, is some 5-10 years away,
although some fields have started production even if they are
not currently economically viable.
"Sanctions ... have already had an impact on production of
hard-to-recover reserves. As a rule, our oilmen use foreign
technologies and try to adapt them to our conditions," Donskoy
was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions
on Moscow over its role in Ukrainian conflict, limiting access
to funding for top oil producer Rosneft and the
largest non-state gas company Novatek.
The sanctions prohibit the supply of certain goods and
technologies to Russia for use in Arctic, deepwater, and shale
oil exploration and production.
"One of the spheres, which could be hit by sanctions is
offshore (production) due to big exposure to foreign
technologies there," he told a briefing, according to Interfax.
He also said that Russian companies may have an access to
equipment from other countries, such as China.
An estimated 75 billion barrels of technically recoverable
shale oil resources may lie in huge Russia's Bazhenov formation,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more
than in the United States, the world's top shale oil producer.
However, output of such oil on a big scale is years away.
"As conventional oil fields mature and their output
naturally declines, we expect offshore and unconventional oil to
become more important to maintaining Russia's oil production,"
Standard & Poor's said in a research note last month.
"However, we don't anticipate this happening before the next
decade, and only if offshore and unconventional production
proves to be economical."
