Russia, Gulf Arabs still apart on how to end Syrian crisis-Qatar

RIYADH Nov 14 Russia and Gulf Arab states have failed to agree on how to resolve 20 months of bloodshed in Syria after talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jabr al-Thani said.

"We have spoken at length on the situation in Syria and how to find solutions," Sheikh Hamad told journalists after the talks.

"We have a point of view and our friends in Russia have a point of view and they did not converge," he added.