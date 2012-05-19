Russia Sberbank sees sale certainty after government formed

* CEO says Sberbank biggest victim of market volatility
* Says Sberbank expressed interest in Turkey Denizbank
* Says believes in euro once Greece exits eurozone
By Gleb Bryanski
WASHINGTON, May 19 Europe's second largest
lender Russia's Sberbank will see some certainty over
the planned privatisation sale after the new Russian
government's lineup is announced on May 21, CEO German Gref said
on Saturday.
Sberbank initially planned the sale of the 7.6 percent
stake, part of Russia's ambitious privatisation programme, last
September but postponed the deal after global risk aversion
wiped around $1.5 billion off the stake's value.
"It seems to me that, yes, such certainty should emerge
(after the cabinet announcement)," Gref said. "As soon as the
market stabilises, we can go ahead with the deal."
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev will announce the lineup in the Kremlin on Monday after
secretive negotiations which kept the investors in suspense over
the future government's policies.
The new government is expected to focus on privatisation and
reduce the state share in the economy, currently estimated by
economists at 50 percent.
Sberbank shares fell by up to 9 percent on May 17, their
biggest intraday fall so far in 2012. Gref said the share price
plummeted because two unidentified investors suffered from
margin calls.
The stake destined for privatisation is now worth $4.3
billion.
ABNORMAL SITUATION
Gref said that Sberbank, the biggest blue chip stock on the
Russian market, held between 30 and 60 percent of the daily
trade volume share on the Russian stock market and therefore was
the main victim of volatility.
"It is the question for the government. It is an abnormal
situation when one stock makes up for half of the daily trade,"
said Gref. "It would be a pity to sell Sberbank at current
levels."
Sberbank closed at 78.2 roubles per share on May 18, well
below the 100 per roubles per share which the bank sees as the
favourable level for the sale to proceed.
Gref spoke on the sidelines of his visit to the United
States where he met top management of key technology firms and
discussed cooperation in airplane leasing business with Boeing
.
Gref said Sberbank expressed interest in Dexia's planned
sale of Turkish unit Denizbank, Turkey's sixth-biggest private
bank but said it had no interest in Dexia assets outside Turkey.
"We have made enough acquisitions. Now we have two targets
left - Turkey and Poland. Turkey is a much more significant
goal," Gref said. "In the next few years we need to consolidate
these assets. I am not a big supporter of aggressive growth."
Dexia is being dismantled and its assets sold after France,
Belgium and Luxembourg had to bail it out in October, after it
was crippled by the euro zone debt crisis when it was shut out
of funding markets.
Gref said he believed in the euro and said the currency will
strengthen after Greece's exit from the eurozone which he saw as
imminent.
"There is a zero chance to keep Greece in the eurozone. Why
torture a country which is not capable to show a level of
competitiveness needed to stay in the union. This year Greece
will leave the eurozone," Gref said.