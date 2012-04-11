版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 20:44 BJT

Russian cbank ready for Sberbank share offering

MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank is ready to launch the sale of a 7.6 percent stake it owns in the country's biggest bank, Sberbank, but no decision has yet been taken, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"In theory the placement could take place at any moment," the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told reporters. "We are in a high state of readiness."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐