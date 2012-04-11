Russian cbank ready for Sberbank share offering

BRIEF-OPKO Health Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank is ready to launch the sale of a 7.6 percent stake it owns in the country's biggest bank, Sberbank, but no decision has yet been taken, a senior official said on Wednesday.
"In theory the placement could take place at any moment," the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told reporters. "We are in a high state of readiness."
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
* New York REIT announces results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016
* Provided 2017 net sales guidance of $160 million to $165 million